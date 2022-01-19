Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of National Bank worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.