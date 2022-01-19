Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 211,301 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of NOV worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

