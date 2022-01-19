Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.32% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,142 shares of company stock worth $17,588,279. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.71. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.