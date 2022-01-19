Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92,724 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $353,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 163.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after acquiring an additional 459,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

UNP opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.