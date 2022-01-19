Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.62 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $306.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.