Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.76 Million Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Organogenesis worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 38.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $986.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

