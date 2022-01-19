Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 253,685 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

