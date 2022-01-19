Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1,796.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,306 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after purchasing an additional 273,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

