Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,264 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

