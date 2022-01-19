Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

