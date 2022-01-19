Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

