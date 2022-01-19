Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.