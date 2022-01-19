Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.42 Million Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 752,044 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,469,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

