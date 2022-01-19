Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.49 Million Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Atlas worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 21.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Atlas by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atlas by 146.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

