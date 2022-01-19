Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.54 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,859 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in News were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

