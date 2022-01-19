Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.13 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

