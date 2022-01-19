Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.23 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

