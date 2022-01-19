Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.53 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

