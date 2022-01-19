Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of InterDigital worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

IDCC opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

