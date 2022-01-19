Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,161 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.