Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Match Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Match Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Match Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Match Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

