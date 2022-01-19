Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

