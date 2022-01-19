Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HURN stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

