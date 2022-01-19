Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.
In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Envestnet Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
