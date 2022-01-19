Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.