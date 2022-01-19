Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 25,426 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Banner worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banner by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of BANR opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

