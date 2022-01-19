Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 7,453 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 20.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 164.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Eaton stock opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

