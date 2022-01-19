Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 79,200 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 139.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.