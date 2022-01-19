Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 3,076.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $188.67 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.