Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 41,728 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

