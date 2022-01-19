Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5,170.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

