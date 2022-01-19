Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

FFIV stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

