Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 116,600 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Adecoagro worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 180,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 123.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106,589 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 245.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 207,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 147,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

