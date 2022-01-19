Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 35,800 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,439,000 after buying an additional 319,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,469 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

