Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 45,340 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,340 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after acquiring an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after buying an additional 132,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

