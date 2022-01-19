Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 52,896 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,896 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.72.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

