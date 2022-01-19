Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,298 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $465.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.