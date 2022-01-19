Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 59,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

