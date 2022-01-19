Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.29 Million Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.57% of SportsTek Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTK opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

