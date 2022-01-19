Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE HR traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 547,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,181,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after purchasing an additional 480,016 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

