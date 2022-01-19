HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $239.51 million and approximately $77,483.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00214685 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.