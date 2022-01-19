HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.85. The stock had a trading volume of 313,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,466. HEICO has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

