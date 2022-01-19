Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,633.53 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Helix has a total market cap of $63,633.53 and approximately $40.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

