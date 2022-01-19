Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on HP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,470. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

