Helmet.insure (HELMET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250,450.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $250,450.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,409,733 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars.

