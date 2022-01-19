Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 290301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

