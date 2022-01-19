Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HES opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

