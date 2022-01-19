Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.