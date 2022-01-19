Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.51

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.51 and last traded at $92.18, with a volume of 2625015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.