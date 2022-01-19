Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

