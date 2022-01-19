Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HKMPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.